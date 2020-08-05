Breakers push for Australian NBL season to be played in New Zealand

The Breakers are pushing for the entire Australian National Basketball League season to be held in New Zealand.

The club's owner has been in Wellington today meeting with sports bosses, confirming there are a few options if the season is to go ahead.

The Breakers face the prospect of having to move their entire base to Australia, if the ANBL has to take place there due to Covid-19.

“At the end it's an Australian-based league, we're one team, so it's a harder conversation than if there were four teams here in New Zealand and four in Australia,” Breakers owner Matt Walsh said.

But the opposite could happen, if Walsh has anything to do with it anyway.

The Breakers' owner claims New Zealand could host the league.

“I'm strongly endorsing New Zealand as the hub. It's the only place in the world we could do safe travel and have zero risk of coronavirus. I think it makes a lot of sense,” Walsh said.

Walsh says all clubs need games to be played in front of fans for their bottom line, and with Covid-19 not in the community in New Zealand, it's a logical place to stage all games.