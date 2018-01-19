Breakers' pressing defence turns to free-flowing attack in final minute of big NBL win

 

Melbourne United have come unstuck in Auckland again, having their seven-match NBL winning streak shut down by a 98-81 loss to the New Zealand Breakers.

The Kiwi NBL side had built a strong lead late in the final quarter, and they weren't about to let it fall apart in the 98-81 win.
Source: SKY

The hosts pulled clear in the closing minutes of Thursday night's roller-coaster affair, having squandered a 20-point halftime advantage to lead by just four midway through the final quarter.

They found their second wind to maintain a perfect eight-from-eight record against Melbourne at home.

It leaves both teams on the same 13-7 season record early in round 15 alongside co-leaders Perth, who claim top spot on percentage.

Any prospect of a blowout disappeared in the six minutes after halftime when Melbourne import Casper Ware (20 points) came alive after being restricted to just three points in the first spell.

The Breakers lost their own free-scoring guard Edgar Sosa (15) to an ankle injury at the same time, helping momentum swing markedly.

Up 60-40 at halftime and shooting at 63 per cent, the home team's attack was restricted to just 16 points in the third quarter as Melbourne went on an 11-point run.

New Zealand veterans Kirk Penney (19) and Thomas Abercrombie (13) eventually took up the scoring workload, while Mika Vukona's 11 rebounds were critical in a physical contest.

Melbourne guard Chris Goulding's 20-point haul came mainly in the first half but he lacked support, with the Breakers' bench considerably more productive.

The Breakers ended up bettering their 12-point winning margin when the teams last met in October in Melbourne. It means they have won 10 of the past 11 meetings between the two traditionally strong clubs.

They are away to Cairns on Saturday, the same day Melbourne travel to Brisbane.

