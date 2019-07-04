TODAY |

Breakers owner jokes OKC 'not allowed to trade Steven Adams' until after October face-off

Breakers owner Matt Walsh says that the Oklahoma City Thunder aren't allowed to trade Kiwi star Steven Adams - at least not until the two sides meet in pre-season this October.

As the Breakers this morning confirmed that they'll face both the Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies in pre-season, speculation as to whether Adams will stay in Oklahoma is rife, with the Kiwi's head reportedly on the chopping block after another failed season.

Adams' place at the Thunder is seemingly on shaky ground, with the duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George the only two stars appearing to be safe from being traded.

Naturally, Adams being the only Kiwi in the NBA is a huge drawcard for the Breakers, with owner Short wanting his team to come up against their countryman on October 9.

"I jokingly sent the front office of OKC a text telling them they're not allowed to trade Steven Adams at least until after our game," Short said.

However, Short would add that he thinks Adams' place with the Thunder is safe, for this season at least.

"I know that they really value Steven and I still think it's a long shot that he's going to be traded, but there's nothing we can do there. And even if he does, we'll still be playing against Russell Westbrook, Paul George so it will be an exciting game."

Short also revealed the lengths the Breakers have gone to in order to secure the match up with OKC - with Adams being a key ingredient in the mix.

"We started the process about a year ago to try and get this Oklahoma City game.

"Obviously, we knew there'd be a lot of interest with Steven Adams, the best New Zealand basketball player in the world, playing in the NBA and I also in college played for [OKC coach] Billy Donovan.

"So, I've got a good relationship there with their front office, Paul Rivers, Oliver Winterbone, Sam Presti and for us it was a no-brainer trying to give these New Zealand guys a chance to play against the big Kiwi."

The Breakers will face OKC at Chesapeake Arena on October 9 NZT.

