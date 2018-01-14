Breakers outclassed on the road by high-flying Hawks

The Illawarra Hawks kept in touch with the NBL front-runners with a convincing 90-79 defeat of the New Zealand Breakers last night.

After blowing an 18-point lead in last week's heartbreaking loss to Melbourne United, the fifth-placed Hawks bounced back with a defiant performance to claim their ninth win of the season.

American forward Demitrius Conger (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Australian Boomers rep Nick Kay (18 and nine) starred for Illawarra, while Rotnei Clarke added 12.

"We are playing very, very good basketball at the moment and unfortunately people will remember that meltdown or whatever you call it in the last quarter," Hawks coach Rob Beveridge said.

"But the week wasn't about being puppy dogs and feeling sorry for ourselves.

"The week was about knowing we're playing well and we can beat any team on any given day, so that's the attitude we're going with.

"It's going to be tough to make the playoffs. We've got New Zealand and Adelaide three more times each so that's tough, but at least we know destiny could be in our hands."

Illawarra's triumph overshadowed the sparkling debut of new Breakers import Rakeem Christmas, who tallied 14 points and eight rebounds in his first NBL game.

The Hawks built an early five-point lead in the first period before Christmas briefly turned the game in New Zealand's favour with an impressive debut off the bench.

He tallied eight points, three rebounds, a steal and a block in five minutes, as the Breakers pulled ahead 21-18 at quarter-time.

Illawarra opened the second period with eight unanswered points, but the Breakers didn't flinch and the lead changed hands several times as half-time approached.

Kay paced the Hawks with 11 points and they held a slender 46-44 lead at half-time.

Christmas and Breakers guard Edgar Sosa had 10 each, but the visitors hurt themselves with a whopping 11 turnovers.

NBL MVP contender Conger raised the bar with a flurry of points in the third period to put the Hawks up by seven.

The Breakers didn't blink, closing the gap to 60-58 at three-quarter time.

But they couldn't match Illawarra's desperation down the stretch and dropped to 12-7 in the win-loss column.

It was the Breakers' sixth loss in their past eight games.

"The Hawks played well and definitely deserved to win this game, but we definitely fuelled the fire in terms of being really careless with the ball," New Zealand coach Paul Henare said.

"We disrespected the ball and threw it away 20 times, and I don't know why we did that.

"For whatever reason, we can't sustain discipline or momentum and it's an issue right now."