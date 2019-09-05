Breakers' new recruits treated to Pacific welcome in visit to South Auckland school

The Breakers' new recruits were treated to a welcome they'll never forget today - special guests at Otahuhu's Pacific Advance Secondary School.

The five newest members of the Breakers squad, all new to New Zealand for the upcoming NBL season, were treated to a taste of Pacific culture.

"It's been a great welcome," star recruit RJ Hampton said.

"I didn't expect this big of a welcome, but I'm glad that we got to do this today.

"Especially with my teammates that just arrived, it was fun."

All Blacks legend Sir Michael Jones is a member of the school's board, crediting the Breakers for paying the students a visit.

"The power of sport is that it inspires, it transforms and empowers," Sir Michael told 1 NEWS.