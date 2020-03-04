TODAY |

Breakers make history with their first female coach

The Breakers are set to make history in the next Australian NBL season with the appointment of their first female coach.

The Breakers have signed former Tall Fern Chanel Pompallier as an assistant coach on Dan Shamir's staff after current assistant Zico Coronel ended his time with the club after just one season.

Breakers star Corey Webster - who grew up with Pompallier - said in a team statement he's stoked for her appointment.

"I'm proud of Chanel and what she's doing in the coaching world," Webster said. "She's excited and willing to work and work hard and learn and be a part of it all so it's going to be awesome."

Pompallier had already been involved in the club prior to the announcement, having worked as the Breakers' community coach recently.

But Webster says Pompallier's knowledge of the game is something that deserves to be seen in the NBL.

"Chanel was also a good basketball player. She was one of the first women players in New Zealand to go and play in college, so she's got a great basketball IQ and knows the game very well and she will bring that.

"She just knows the game really well. She's played it her whole life, been around it her whole life. I think the bigger thing for her will be just learning under Dan and Mody and helping out where she can."

The Breakers finished agonisingly short of reaching the playoffs this season, with for-and-against ultimately being their downfall after finishing with a 15-13 record.

