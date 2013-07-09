 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers lose Tom Abercrombie to Turkish league side

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Breakers swingman Tom Abercrombie has signed a short-term deal with a Turkish club, whom he will join in the off-season.

Tom Abercrombie dunks against Perth

Source: Photosport

Abercrombie 29, will link up with Demir Insaat Buyukcekmece, who are currently 12th in the Turkish first division, with six wins and 12 losses this season.

The Breakers veteran has had a taste with the Turkish league before, playing for Pinar Karsiyaka last year.

The move means that Abercrombie could miss the Breakers' 2017-18 season.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: Raw footage shows Oracle sailor almost sliced in half at high speed in heart-stopping overboard plunge

00:30
2
This was the last thing Spurs needed in the Europa League clash away to FC Gent.

Moment of madness: Tottenham's young England star Dele Alli dumps his side in it with red card tackle shocker

00:29
3
Young Matt Renshaw had to retire on day one against India in Pune.

Watch: Gutless - or needs must? Aussie Test batsman's mad mid-innings toilet sprint leaves Border, Steve Smith fuming

00:31
4
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

00:25
5
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.

00:54
2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.

'Kanye West loves your brand' – the Kiwi clothing company fitting out one of music's biggest stars

2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.


06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ