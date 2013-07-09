Breakers lose Tom Abercrombie to Turkish league side

Breakers swingman Tom Abercrombie has signed a short-term deal with a Turkish club, whom he will join in the off-season.

Tom Abercrombie dunks against Perth Source: Photosport

Abercrombie 29, will link up with Demir Insaat Buyukcekmece, who are currently 12th in the Turkish first division, with six wins and 12 losses this season.

The Breakers veteran has had a taste with the Turkish league before, playing for Pinar Karsiyaka last year.