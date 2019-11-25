Breakers lose Corey Webster to injury as tough season continues

“I feel like I’m letting the team down and I don’t feel good about it.”



It is a shock setback for the Kiwi sharpshooter, who has been dominating the NBL alongside his brother Tai following his successful return from a hand injury at the start of the season.



Even with limited feeling in his left hand’s ring finger, the 32-year-old has been playing nearly 29 minutes a game in nine outings, averaging 18.1 points and shooting 50 percent from the field.



Webster’s injury is the latest setback in a luckless 2021, in which the Breakers have to play all their games away from home in a Covid-ravaged season.



Breakers management is now moving quickly to fill player gaps, with two-thirds of the regular season still left to play.



Highly-regarded Australian guard William McDowell-White, who has just completed two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets in the NBA’s G-League, has signed to cover Webster.



The 22-year-old is expected to leave Los Angeles in the next 24 hours and will complete the two-week quarantine in Australia before joining up with his new Breakers teammates.



At 6’5” or 1.96m, McDowell-White is currently in the Australian Boomers' 23-man Tokyo Olympics Squad.



He has previously represented Australia at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.



“We are very happy to add Will McDowell-White. He just finished his second season in the G-League and is in good shape,” Breakers coach Dan Shamir said.