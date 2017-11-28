 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers looking to get rollercoaster season back on track against Taipans

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand Breakers are looking forward to a rare Sunday afternoon match in basketball's NBL against the Cairns Taipans.

The team returned to training after several players featured for the Tall Blacks in Hong Kong.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 11-6 Breakers, who sit third in the standings, have had a tense rivalry against the Taipans and their match-up at Spark Arena this weekend is expected to be no different as they kick off the new year.

The two sides have clashed on 58 previous occasions, with the Taipans holding a narrow 30-28 advantage, but the Breakers have lost four of the last five to the Australian outfit in Auckland.

Cairns won their last meeting, at Spark Arena in round one, a defeat that spurred the Breakers on to a nine-game winning streak.

Breakers head coach Paul Henare knows anytime you play the Taipans, you better be prepared at both ends of the floor.

"Cairns are a well-coached and well-disciplined team and you have to be really on top of your team rules and what you are trying to achieve," he said.

"That has been a focus for us these past few weeks, coming in to practice and having everyone clear on what we are trying to achieve."

Henare said there is a renewed focus after they had lost two of their last three games heading into the Christmas break.

He said his side had short breaks at Christmas and New Year, allowing some time with family, but the players and coaches have put plenty in at practice.

"The biggest difference from November is we stayed together as a team, no guys off on international duty with others doing their own thing back here.

"We have spent time on the practice floor and in front of the video, trying to figure out a few things that have shown up in the last couple of weeks that are of concern."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Tui catch a million promotion as fans try to catch a 6 with one hand. West Indies tour of New Zealand. International Twenty-20 Cricket. 3rd T20. Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday 3 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Someone will get badly hurt' - NZ Cricket to review Catch-a-Million promotion over safety concerns

2
Day 2 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 12 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Incoming weather bomb likely to ruin chances of quarter-finals action at ASB Classic

3

'I'm very extreme' - Barbora Strycova not afraid of showing emotion on court

00:37
4
The front rower was lucky enough to meet the tennis star at the ASB Classic.

Watch: Star-struck All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi asks for photo with Caroline Wozniacki

5
New Zealand batsman George Worker is in action

George Worker called in to Black Caps' ODI squad for Pakistan series


Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:29
A section of State Highway 10 in the Far North is almost totally underway.

Live: Heavy rain lashes Auckland and Northland causing widespread flooding as South Island braces for severe weather

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already hitting the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 