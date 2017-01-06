 

Breakers let go of David Stockon, bring in fresh American import

The Breakers have made a change to their playing roster with Kevin Dillard introduced at the Breakers headquarters today, the American point guard replacing David Stockton for the remainder of the season.

DAYTON, OH - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Dillard #1 of the Dayton Flyers shoots the ball against the Murray State Racers during the game at University of Dayton Arena on December 22, 2012 in Dayton, Ohio. The Flyers won 77-68. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Kevin Dillard.

Source: Getty

Dillard will waste no time in suiting up for the club, the 27-year-old will feature in the playing roster at the North Shore Events Centre tomorrow in the clash against table topping Adelaide.

With the players and coaches still in the air on their way back from Cairns after last night’s game against the Taipans, the Breakers general manager Dillon Boucher spoke for the club in welcoming Dillard, but also to farewelled two players who this week will head home to the States.


"The first thing I want to do is acknowledge two players who have been a part of our organisation this season but for various reasons have not been able to give of their best," said Boucher.

"Ben Woodside and David Stockton will leave us this week, Ben after it has become obvious that he won't return to full fitness this season, and David as he is replaced by Kevin.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 10: David Stockton #7 of the Reno Bighorns drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Blue during an NBA D-League game on March 10, 2016 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)

David Stockton drives to the basket during a NBA D-League game.

Source: Getty

"This decision to bring in Kevin is very much based on doing all we can to help this group get the results they need over the remaining nine games to be there during post-season, to have another shot at adding a fifth championship banner to the gym."

Originally from Chicago and out of Southern Illinois and the University of Dayton, Dillard is a well-travelled player, who of late has been picked up by clubs chasing championships, so the move to the Breakers is not completely foreign to him.

"I have played through some short-term contracts, usually with teams chasing championships. I was in France for a month last year and then moved to Greece for the remainder of the season," said Dillard.

"But when we missed out on the post-season there I was picked up by Antwerp for the play-offs and this year I have been playing in Turkey.

"This kind of came out of the blue but the timing was good. My agent called me up, we were in the middle of negotiations in Turkey and I wanted to go somewhere and fight for a championship, it just so happened I got the call, I did my research on the coaches and players and the tradition of the team and wanted to be a part of it."

