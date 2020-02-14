TODAY |

Breakers keep playoff hopes alive with win over SEM Phoenix

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Breakers have kept their playoff hopes alive after a 92 - 83 win over South East Melbourne Phoenix in Christchurch tonight.

Brandon Ashley of the Breakers dunks the ball during the NBL Basketball game, South East Melbourne Phoenix V New Zealand Breakers. Source: Photosport

Once again, American import Scotty Hopson proved to be the key man for the Kiwi team, scoring 23 points.

His input proved to be invaluable as the Phoenix pushed the Breakers all the way to the end.

With scores even in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter, Finn Delany stepped up to nail a three and put some daylight between the teams, with Tom Abercrombie also scoring from downtown with only seconds left on the clock.

The Breakers will now be hoping other results in the NBL go their way to keep their playoff hopes alive.

