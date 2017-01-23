 

Breakers to host Taipans for first game of new NBL season

The Cairns Taipans will visit Auckland for the New Zealand Breakers' first game of the NBL season.

Kevin Dillard of the Breakers

Source: Photosport

The 2017-18 season schedule was released today, revealing the four-time champion Breakers host the Taipans on Sunday, October 8.

It will be the first of 10 games played at Spark Arena, with the other four hosted by their other Auckland venue, the North Shore Events Centre.

Of their home games, six each will be played on Thursday and Sunday, along with two Friday night games.

The Breakers finished one win outside the play-offs last season with a 14-14 win-loss record.

The round-robin phase finishes in mid-February.

