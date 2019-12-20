Breakers' hometown hero eagerly anticipating Christchurch clash with Phoenix

Stepping into a fulltime role with the Breakers, Ethan Rusbatch is ready to make the most of his chance at replacing Corey Webster in front of his home crowd in Christchurch tonight.

With Webster earlier this week confirming his move to China, Rusbatch has been upgraded to a fulltime role within the Breakers' set-up, having been a standout in this season's New Zealand NBL with the Hawke's Bay Hawks.

Now into his third stint with the Breakers, Rusbatch is hoping to finally cement his place as a regular, previously having held development player roles.

His first game comes tonight, against the South East Melbourne Phoenix, in front of his friends and family in Christchurch.

The Tall Blacks shooting guard knowing he has big shoes to fill.

"It was pretty cool," Rusbatch told 1 NEWS.

"It's kind of bittersweet for me. We lose someone like Corey [Webster] but I get the chance to get bumped up.

"It's good for me, but for the team it's a tough loss. Someone like Corey's been playing out of his skin at the moment.

"I'm excited, but I'm sad to see him go."