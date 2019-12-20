TODAY |

Breakers' hometown hero eagerly anticipating Christchurch clash with Phoenix

Source:  1 NEWS

Stepping into a fulltime role with the Breakers, Ethan Rusbatch is ready to make the most of his chance at replacing Corey Webster in front of his home crowd in Christchurch tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ethan Rusbatch is stepping into Corey Webster’s shoes at the Breakers. Source: 1 NEWS

With Webster earlier this week confirming his move to China, Rusbatch has been upgraded to a fulltime role within the Breakers' set-up, having been a standout in this season's New Zealand NBL with the Hawke's Bay Hawks.

Now into his third stint with the Breakers, Rusbatch is hoping to finally cement his place as a regular, previously having held development player roles.

His first game comes tonight, against the South East Melbourne Phoenix, in front of his friends and family in Christchurch.

The Tall Blacks shooting guard knowing he has big shoes to fill.

Read more:
'It's a life-changing opportunity' - Corey Webster on leaving Breakers for China

"It was pretty cool," Rusbatch told 1 NEWS.

"It's kind of bittersweet for me. We lose someone like Corey [Webster] but I get the chance to get bumped up.

"It's good for me, but for the team it's a tough loss. Someone like Corey's been playing out of his skin at the moment.

"I'm excited, but I'm sad to see him go."

The Breakers are currently second from bottom on the NBL ladder, with four wins and 10 losses at the halfway stage of the season.

Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Steven Adams interrupts Chris Paul to say his new suit look is 'dapper', not fresh
2
Star names, including Richie McCaw, on show again for second T20 Black Clash
3
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
4
Steven Adams swaps hunting gears for custom-made suit and hat, but he's no fan of the glad rags
5
Jimmy Neesham the only Kiwi to be bought in 2020 IPL auction
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

'It worked so I'll claim it' - Steven Adams at self-deprecating best assessing his clutch play in OKC's win over Bulls

'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls

Boomers confident NBA All Star Ben Simmons will represent Australia at Olympics

LeBron James produces dazzling no-look, between-the-legs pass in Lakers win over Atlanta