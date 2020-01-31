Breakers hit season high score against Adelaie to stay in NBL play-off hunt

Adelaide's NBL hopes have been virtually buried while New Zealand Breakers live to fight another day after the long bombs of the hosts propelled them to a 113-89 win in Auckland.



Your playlist will load after this ad

In their most punishing offensive display of the season, the Breakers sunk 20 of 37 three-point shots, including seven of 11 from captain Tom Abercrombie.



An off-key Adelaide were powerless to stop the onslaught, in a match that pitted two teams who entered on the same 11-13 record and sitting just outside the top four.

A seventh loss in their last 10 games leaves the 36ers with only a slim mathematical chance of reaching the post-season, having also fallen painstakingly short 12 months ago.



The Breakers remain sixth but still within sight of Brisbane (13-11) and Melbourne (12-12), who they must leapfrog over the closing two weeks.



Veteran Abercrombie came within two points of a career-high return with 31 points.



Fellow-Kiwi forward Finn Delany was just as impressive, mixing 21 points with 11 rebounds, while guard Sek Henry contributed 18 points in what was comfortably their highest team score of the season.



The Breakers have won eight of their last 11 games but will need to continue that form in two crunch games on the road, against Illawarra on Sunday and Brisbane next week.



Daniel Johnson scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half but his fade summed up the 36ers' fortunes, who trailed just 49-45 at the main break.



The third quarter was decisive for the hosts, which they won 37-21.

