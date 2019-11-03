TODAY |

Breakers go down after Perth Wildcats star hits late dagger three

AAP
Defending champions Perth have overcome a difficult travel assignment to beat the New Zealand Breakers 84-79 in their NBL clash in Invercargill.

After travelling from Western Australia via Brisbane to the bottom of New Zealand's South Island, the Wildcats had to erase a six-point halftime deficit to get the job done.

Perth struggled with their shooting in the first half, due in part to some committed defence from the Breakers.

But a 31-21 third stanza for the Wildcats, sparked by an offensive explosion from import guard Terrico White (18 points), put them on the path to victory.

The lead changed hands during the final quarter before White hit a clutch three to put his side ahead with 17 seconds left and they managed to hold on.

White had strong support from fellow import Dario Hunt who bagged 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

After losing to the Bullets on Friday night in Brisbane, Hunt said he was pleased his team turned it around against the Breakers.

"We wanted to come out here and put a better effort forward and I think we did that," he said.

Perth won the battle of the boards, particularly on the offensive end, while the Breakers struggled with a lack of size.

"It was a focus for us this game," Hunt said. "Last game, we didn't do a really good job of that. We just wanted to come here, put our heads down and do the hard work and that's what we did."

The Breakers were without guard Scotty Hopson after he suffered a leg injury during their Thursday night win over Cairns.

Import Brandon Ashley, who had struggled recently with foul trouble, delivered his best performance in a Breakers uniform with 21 points. Guard Corey Webster also had 21 points in the losing effort.

The victory moves Perth to 6-2 while the Breakers fall to 2-4 as their tough start to the season continues.

