Breakers' Glen Rice Jr cleared to play against Taipans despite being charged over altercation outside pub

Breakers import Glen Rice Jr has been cleared to play for the Breakers in tonight's NBL game and will start against the Cairns Taipans, in Queensland.

Glen Rice Jnr. Source: Photosport

Rice Jr has missed the Breakers last three games due to the American being arrested and charged with assault last month for his alleged involvement in an altercation outside an Auckland pub. Rice Jr pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Breakers indefinitely suspended Rice Jr at the time although they are paying for his legal costs and owner Matt Walsh said they would "see how it plays out" in court.

However, Basketball Australia’s Integrity Unit has investigated the incident and after the the matter was referred to an independent hearing panel, taking into account the club-imposed suspension, it was determined no further action is currently necessary in connection with Rice Jr.

“After working closely with Basketball Australia’s Integrity Unit over the last three weeks as they concluded their investigation, we have lifted Glen’s suspension,” Walsh said.

“Glen has done everything we have asked from a club perspective and the team is excited to have him back.”

The 28-year-old last month entered a not guilty plea at the Auckland District Court and was remanded on bail until February 10 with his bail conditions including not consuming alcohol, not associating with the alleged victim and a ban from visiting licenced premises except for purposes of dining or supermarkets.

Rice Jr has averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first two games since joining the Breakers.

The Breakers are also being boosted by the return of Tall Black Rob Loe for tonight's game in Cairns who missed all of November after he fractured his skull at the start of the season.