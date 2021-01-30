Breakers given the all-clear to resume training after Covid scare led to postponed game

The Breakers have been cleared to resume training after a Covid score in camp saw their game today postponed.

The Breakers were scheduled to meet the defending champion Perth Wildcats this evening in Adelaide, but after multiple players reported feeling unwell earlier in the week, their game was postponed by NBL officials last night.

At the time of the announcement, the NBL confirmed the team would have Covid testing done as a precaution.

“The Breakers were unable to travel from Adelaide after a number of their travelling party reported being unwell,” the NBL said in a statement on Saturday.

“They have since undergone precautionary Covid testing and will remain in Adelaide until they receive their results and are able to travel.”

The Breakers are now waiting to hear from officials when their postponed game will be as they now turn their focus to their next scheduled game - which also happens to be against the Wildcats – on Friday.