Breakers to get more competition next year with Tasmania entering the NBL

Tasmania is to return to the National Basketball League with a team from the state entering the competition in 2021-22.

Glenorchy City Council confirmed on Friday the sale of Hobart's Derwent Entertainment Centre and Wilkinsons Point to the Tasmanian Government.

That sale paves the way for the DEC to be leased to NBL owner Larry Kestelman, with the state receiving the licence to create the league's 10th team.

"We want basketball to be the number one sport in Tasmania and with an NBL team we think we can achieve this," Kestelman said.

Under the agreement, the venue will be redeveloped by the state government who will sponsor the yet-to-be-named franchise.

Friday's decision marks a return to the Apple Isle for the NBL, which has had three teams from the state in the past.

Tasmania last had a team in the competition in 1996 when the Hobart Devils went bust after 13 years in the national competition.

The same fate had previously befallen fellow defunct Tasmania outfits the Launceston Casino City Tigers (1980 to 1982) and Devonport Warriors (1983 to 1984).

It also means the competition has struck first in a state which is also being mooted as a location for future expansion teams for the AFL and A-League.

The NBL expanded to nine teams this season with the addition of South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Kestelman's interest in Tasmania has been long-running with the pre-season NBL Blitz tournament being held at the venue.