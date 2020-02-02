TODAY |

Breakers game abandoned because of leaky roof in Wollongong

Source:  AAP

A leaky roof has forced the abandonment of the NBL match between Illawarra Hawks and New Zealand Breakers, leaving uncertainty over the fate of the valuable match points.

The Breakers were leading 65-52 during the third quarter at WIN Entertainment Centre when the match was called off by the match officials after discussion with both coaches due to rain leaking into the building and making the floor slippery.

The NBL is to investigate and decide how to handle the outcome of the match in the next 24 hours.

While the match points are largely irrelevant to the last-placed Hawks, they are very important to the fifth-placed Breakers, who remain an outside chance of making the top-four playoffs with two matches remaining.

The visitors were led by Sek Henry (17 points) and Finn Delany (16), with Scotty Hopson contributing 12 points and nine assists.

