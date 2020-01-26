Breakers' finals hopes take a hit after one-point loss to Perth Wildcats

Former NBA centre Miles Plumlee showcased why the Perth Wildcats made the move to grab him recently by dominating a NBL cliffhanger against the New Zealand Breakers in Perth.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The 31-year-old controlled the key at both ends of the RAC Arena court as the Wildcats snuck a 80-79 victory.



The Breakers were coming off consecutive wins against Sydney and Melbourne United, but the 2.11-metre Plumlee was just too big a hurdle to overcome.



Plumlee ventured into double-double territory early in the third term and finished the contest with 23 points, 17 rebounds and an impressive highlight reel of dunks.



With Nick Kay also collecting 20 points and 11 rebounds, the Wildcats appeared to be well in control.



But the Breakers pushed the reigning champions as Brandon Ashley, Finn Delaney and Sek Henry combined to keep the deficit manageable.



Ashley dropped 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a strong display while Delaney weighed in with 16 valuable points.



The Breakers did trail by 10 points early in the final quarter, but threatened to engineer an unlikely comeback until a final-second pass by Delaney was cut off by Terrico White.



Bryce Cotton looked like he was in for a big night when he dropped 16 points for Perth in the first term and the reigning premiers led by 11 during the quarter.

