 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers fight back in final quarter to defeat Illawarra

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand have stolen Illawarra's thunder in crunch time to claim a 77-73 NBL win in Wollongong.

NZ picked up their 14th win of the season defeating the Hawks 77-73.
Source: SKY

Trailing after every quarter, the Breakers overpowered the Hawks in last night's final period to chalk up their 14th victory of the season and remain in fourth spot with five games remaining.
Edgar Sosa top-scored for New Zealand with 12 points in a low-scoring contest, while American forward Demitrius Conger tallied a game-high 24 for the Hawks and Nick Kay added 17.

A key factor in the win was the Breakers' bench outscoring their Hawks' counterparts 38-15. New Zealand also prevailed 47-41 in the all-important rebound battle.

"It was a big game for us and we knew the Hawks were going to come out and fight and scrap, which they did," Breakers coach Paul Henare said.

"I thought it might be a long night after that start, but the guys hung tough.

"The second unit came in and gave us a really great boost. Those guys came in and steadied the ship for us and it was a tight affair from there.

"It's a good, gritty win for us and, obviously, an important one. The good thing is that there's room for improvement."

The Hawks started well, bolting to a 15-5 lead on the back of Rotnei Clarke's seven early points.

New Zealand chipped away to trail 20-17 at quarter-time and grabbed their first lead early in the second period.

Baskets were hard to come by at both ends, but scoring wasn't a problem for Kay, who racked up 11 of his team's 15 points in the quarter to have 17 at halftime.

Kay's efforts helped the Hawks regain the lead and they stayed ahead 35-30 at halftime.

Conger shouldered the Illawarra scoring load with 13 points in the third period, but the visitors didn't flinch and regained the lead late in the quarter.

The Hawks responded again and held a 55-53 lead heading into the final period, only to be run down in crunch time.

Illawarra coach Rob Beveridge said the Breakers went up a level with their physicality.

"The pushing and grabbing and holding, and that's what happens in playoff basketball, and tonight was a playoff game for us.

"It's going to be tough to make the playoffs, we're not going to BS ourselves. Our backs are to the wall. Some games during the season are coming back to haunt us.

"It's extremely tough and we have to rely on other teams dropping out. It's going to be very difficult. We have to win five in a row now and four of those are on the road."

Both teams square off again tomorrow in Auckland.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Oklahoma City almost pulled off a miraculous comeback win but fell short, going down 127-124.

Fired up Russell Westbrook shoves Nuggets fan after loss at the buzzer, Steven Adams gives interloper death stare

00:21
2
The Highlanders thumped the Waratahs 55-29 in their preseason match in Queenstown.

Slick Highlanders put it through the hands, score excellent team try against poor Waratahs

3
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

4
Kane Williamson. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps turn to inside Aussie knowledge ahead of T20 tri-series match against hosts

5
Julian Savea of the Hurricanes eludes George Bridge of the Crusaders and off for a try during his side's preseason Super Rugby match Crusaders V Hurricanes, Rugby Park, Greymouth, New Zealand, 2nd Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes down defending champs Crusaders in pre-season clash

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 