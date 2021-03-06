Breakers fall just short of remarkable upset victory

The New Zealand Breakers have come close to snatching an unlikely victory over NBL leaders Melbourne United, but ultimately fell short, losing 87-84 in a thrilling contest last night.

Tai Webster of the Breakers in action during the NBL Cup match between the New Zealand Breakers and Melbourne United on Friday. Source: Getty

United outscored the Breakers in three of the four quarters during Friday's clash at John Cain Arena on their way to notching their best start to a season after 11 games with a 10-1 win-loss record.

The individual brilliance of guard Tai Webster kept the Breakers in the contest but Jock Landale (23 points) and Mitch McCarron (17 points, seven assists, seven rebounds) guided Melbourne home in a tense finish.

Breakers coach Dan Shamir admitted the pressure took a toll.

"We probably ran out of gas a little bit in the fourth quarter," said Shamir.

"(United) scored more points (in the fourth) than the rest, I think our (defensive) coverages were pretty good for three quarters."

Tai Webster came out firing with 14 points in nine minutes before picking up his third foul early in the second quarter and sitting out the rest of the half.

But after United closed the first term on a 9-2 finish to lead 23-20, the Breakers did enough in a dour second term to tie the game 39-39 at halftime.

Neither side could press home their advantage in the third quarter, United building a narrow 59-58 advantage but the championship favourites stepped up to make the decisive break midway through the final term.

Landale nailed a three-pointer and Scotty Hopson struck a killer blow against his former club by firing in five quick points as United grabbed a 75-66 edge to set up the win.

The result puts United level with Perth Wildcats at the top of the NBL Cup table, both teams sitting on 23.5 points with a 4-1 record.

"We want to win this tournament and we've put ourselves in a position with three games to go that we are level. The goal for this group is to try and win everything," coach Dean Vickerman declared.

United's plan to pressure the Breakers throughout paid dividends despite a 32-point masterclass from Webster.