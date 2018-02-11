Breakers fail to fire against ruthless Melbourne, United finish top of NBL ladder

A wasteful New Zealand Breakers have lost their first ever home Australian NBL match to Melbourne United, going down 100-82.

In a result that all but ends their top-two hopes, the Breakers were blistering hot in the first quarter and ice-cold in the second and third.

Heading into first-quarter time 30-25 ahead and with DJ Newbill raining down buckets, the Breakers incomprehensively seized up.

Swingman Tom Abercrombie toiled through one of the most profligate nights of his career, scoring five points in total and just one from eight free throws, while centres Rob Loe and Alex Pledger also had a tough time.

Melbourne, meanwhile, were ruthless through the likes of Chris Goulding, Josh Boone and Dave Barlow, and put the Breakers to the sword.

They pushed out to a 73-58 three-quarter time lead, and rode out the Breakers' fourth-quarter resistance to finish 18-point winners.

Boone was a standout, driving through the middle to score 19 points from centre, while Goulding was lethal and snared 21 points himself.

United import Casper Ware also made 10 assists.

The victory - Melbourne's fifth on the trot, and their second over the Breakers in three days - wraps up their ANBL minor premiership.

The Breakers, meanwhile, will need to beat both Illawarra and Sydney Kings in their final two matches for any chance of a top-two finish.

They are already guaranteed a finals berth.

Yet the loss will give coach Paul Henare plenty to think about, particularly their woeful 43 per cent shooting accuracy and 16 missed free throws.