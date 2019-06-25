Breakers to face Steven Adams' OKC Thunder in pre-season game, 1 NEWS understands

The Breakers will play Steven Adams' Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball team in a pre-season game in October, 1 NEWS understands.

It's understood Breakers owner Matt Walsh played a major role in the Kiwi franchise securing the NBA showdown with Walsh having played under OKC coach Billy Donovan at the University of Florida in the early 2000's.

The Breakers will be hoping Adams isn't traded from OKC before the October game.

They're also set to play against the Memphis Grizzlies.