Breakers to face NBA side Phoenix Suns in cross-league pre-season clash

The Breakers will find themselves up against NBA opposition, securing themselves a pre-season clash with the Phoenix Suns in October.

Tom Abercrombie of the New Zealand Breakers. Source: Photosport

Following last year's pre-season NBA hit out, seeing the Sydney Kings, Brisbane Bullets and Melbourne United face some of the biggest sides out of the US, the Kiwi side are the latest to join the party, taking on the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

In a media release, new Breakers coach Kevin Braswell spoke of his excitement at the high-profile match up.

"It's going to be huge for our guys development because we'll be taking on the best of the best. It's exactly what we need in terms of growth," he said

"The style that they will play against us is the style that we’ll play straight back at them… and they play fast."

"They have had some great guys on their team. My favourite player of all time played for the Suns, Steve Nash. They've also had Charles Barkley and not to mention one of our new owners, Shawn Marion.

"There's a lot of history there."