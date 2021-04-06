TODAY |

Breakers 'excited to get home' after trans-Tasman bubble announcement

Source:  1 NEWS

The Breakers were all smiles as the dream of being able to return home from Australia was made a reality, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement a trans-Tasman bubble would commence on April 19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Breakers say they are excited to get home after the Government's trans-Tasman bubble announcement. Source: New Zealand Breakers

The Breakers have been in Australia since December and today's announcement meant plans could be made for them to return to New Zealand to play games.

Skipper Tom Abercrombie said it was "incredibly exciting".

"To have some certainty around that date certainly gives us a pep in our step.

"We've been over here a long time, jumped from state to state and it feels like we've been everywhere but home. 

"Obviously the prospect of jumping back across the ditch and seeing family and friends for us is an extremely exciting thought. As with everything this year, I don't like to get to far ahead of myself, but it looks like things are on the up and excited to get home."

Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ Rugby and players association's 'relationship is broken' over Silver Lake standoff: Sir John Kirwan
2
Concerns over future of Wallabies as young stars switch allegiance to Japan
3
Aussies ready to battle Kiwi teams in long-awaited trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition
4
Easter weekend extra special for Canterbury family as son makes debut for Waratahs
5
French company chasing multi-million dollar All Blacks jersey deal
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Sean Marks' Brooklyn Nets sign seven-time All-Star Lamarcus Aldridge for remainder of season

Breakers snap losing streak with overtime victory over Bullets

Former Breakers guard RJ Hampton traded after playing just 25 NBA games

Breakers throw away 18-point lead in loss to Melbourne United