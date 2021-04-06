Breakers 'excited to get home' after trans-Tasman bubble announcement

The Breakers were all smiles as the dream of being able to return home from Australia was made a reality, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement a trans-Tasman bubble would commence on April 19.

The Breakers have been in Australia since December and today's announcement meant plans could be made for them to return to New Zealand to play games.

Skipper Tom Abercrombie said it was "incredibly exciting".

"To have some certainty around that date certainly gives us a pep in our step.

"We've been over here a long time, jumped from state to state and it feels like we've been everywhere but home.