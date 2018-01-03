 

Basketball


Breakers 'energised and excited' ahead of Cairns clash

It's been more than two months since the Breakers played Cairns Taipans in the Australian NBL, but coach Paul Henare is very clear on the threat they pose going into today's clash in Auckland.

The side face Cairns on Sunday in a bid to reignite their ANBL season.
The Breakers, who sit third on the ladder, are coming off a mini-break since their 88-85 loss to the Adelaide 36ers on December 29.

They've played Cairns twice already this season, losing their first-up match in early October 82-71, then grabbing a 73-70 win in their second game on November 4.

Henare has been impressed with the work put in at training this week, and says his team will need to be at their best against sixth-placed Cairns.

"The boys have had really good energy this week and we have put some time into working on a few things - they seem energised and excited for this one," he said.

"Cairns are well coached, well drilled and disciplined. They don't try to play outside of their skill sets and systems, they know who they are and stick to their guns no matter what is happening in the game."

If the Breakers want to match Cairns, he says, they'll have to do the same.

"We have to stick to our rules defensively and offensively, because they really do stick to their guns."

Henare says that while scouting Cairns has been a priority, there has been a strong internal focus as well.

"For us it's really just focusing on talking to each other, making sure everyone's on the same page and held accountable to what we are trying to do at both ends of the floor.

"We need to play with a high energy and intensity that is worthy of a good clash."

The Breakers go into the game level on 11 wins and six losses with Perth and Melbourne, while Cairns have nine wins and 11 losses.

The league table has closed up in recent rounds, with Adelaide in particular on the move, sitting in fourth spot with 10 wins as the race for the post-season intensifies.

Breakers

