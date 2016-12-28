 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers confirm signing of US swingman for rest of season

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Breakers have today confirmed the signing of American import Paul Carter for the rest of the season.

Paul Carter of Alba Berlin

Paul Carter of Alba Berlin

Source: Getty

Carter, who stands at six foot five inches tall, has been bought into the squad due to the injury to Corey Webster and is also expected to cover for swingman Tom Abercrombie who is recovering from a broken hand.

Having arrived at the club on Boxing Day, Carter is expected to feature in the Breakers' clash with Sydney on December 30.

"It was a quick turnaround, it wasn't anywhere on the radar to play in New Zealand," Carter said in a media release.

Carter's career has seen him ply his trade in America, Germany and France.

Breakers coach Paul Henare said that he was pleased to have secured the signature of Carter so quickly.

"Paul is a very experienced player through different experiences around the world. We will rely on this experience to slot into the group seamlessly and to be able to express himself and his skillset at the same time.

"It was also very important that we found someone that can fit into our club standards and expectations and we’re confident that Paul fits the bill there too." Henare said.

Carter is expecting that his versatility will be an asset for the Breakers going into the rest of the season.

"I have an all-round game, a great IQ for the game which a lot of the guys here already have which is great."

"I bring good energy, length, I am coachable and will do whatever needs to be done to help the team." 

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The superstar duo were at it again for the Thunder, and were too much for the Heat to handle

Video: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine to see OKC obliterate Miami


2
Channel Nine presenter Mark Nicholas

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised again

00:09
3
On his trip to the Wairere Falls, the All Blacks winger managed a quick workout with his beloved pooch.

Video: Waisake Naholo endures punishing staircase climb carrying his dog Mosko

00:13
4
LaMelo Ball casually pointed at the half court line, before coolly slotting a three-pointer for Chino Hills in California.

Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

5
Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan on the third day of their second cricket test in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ