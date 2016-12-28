Breakers confirm signing of US swingman for rest of season

The Breakers have today confirmed the signing of American import Paul Carter for the rest of the season.

Paul Carter of Alba Berlin Source: Getty

Carter, who stands at six foot five inches tall, has been bought into the squad due to the injury to Corey Webster and is also expected to cover for swingman Tom Abercrombie who is recovering from a broken hand.

Having arrived at the club on Boxing Day, Carter is expected to feature in the Breakers' clash with Sydney on December 30.

"It was a quick turnaround, it wasn't anywhere on the radar to play in New Zealand," Carter said in a media release.

Carter's career has seen him ply his trade in America, Germany and France.

Breakers coach Paul Henare said that he was pleased to have secured the signature of Carter so quickly.

"Paul is a very experienced player through different experiences around the world. We will rely on this experience to slot into the group seamlessly and to be able to express himself and his skillset at the same time.

"It was also very important that we found someone that can fit into our club standards and expectations and we’re confident that Paul fits the bill there too." Henare said.

Carter is expecting that his versatility will be an asset for the Breakers going into the rest of the season.

"I have an all-round game, a great IQ for the game which a lot of the guys here already have which is great."