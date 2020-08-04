Breakers confirm signing of top NBL star - 'We now have one of the best starting units'

The Breakers have managed to fill the large void left by import star Scotty Hopson for the upcoming Australian NBL season with the signing of former NBA player Lamar Patterson on a one-year deal.

The Kiwi basketball club confirmed this afternoon Patterson will join the strong roster for the season after starring for the Brisbane Bullets the last two years.

Patterson has made the All-NBL First Team [the team of the year] in the last two seasons – something no Breaker has managed to do since Cedric Jackson in 2015.

Last season alone, the 29-year-old forward averaged 21 points, six rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Breakers said in a statement this afternoon representatives for Patterson approached the club last month after hearing Hopson – who averaged 19 points and 4.6 assists last season – was still mulling over a deal the Kiwi club had sent in March.

"No club can ignore Lamar Patterson if he comes knocking because he's a superstar in this league and statistically has been the best small forward in the NBL for the last two seasons," said Breakers owner Matt Walsh.

"It's evident after so much bad luck last season our fortunes have changed."

Patterson also brings 40 games worth of NBA experience to the side after playing two years with the Atlanta Hawks.

Breakers coach Dan Shamir said Patterson slots in perfectly to the squad they’ve constructed in the offseason.

"Lamar is a proven guy all over the world, and we had major issues trying to stop him when we played him," he said.

"We are incredibly happy about this pickup because we wanted a player who can do it all.

"Lamar Patterson and Scotty Hopson are similar players, both of them pick and roll with similar size.

"Lamar is slightly better in the low post, and is harder to stop around the rim. Hopson is a marginally better player on the open floor.

"The signing of Lamar means we now have one of the best starting units I've ever coached."

The signing sees Patterson join a squad full of Tall Blacks such as Tom Abercrombie, Corey and Tai Webster, Rob Loe and Finn Delany.