 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers comeback falls just short as 36ers claim thrilling NBL victory

share

Source:

NZN

Adelaide survived a massive late scare to cling on to a thrilling 88-85 NBL victory over the New Zealand Breakers on Friday night.

Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Tom Abercrombie of the New Zealand Breakers.

Source: Photosport

Ahead most of the evening, the 36ers' 13-point third-quarter lead vanished in the fourth quarter as the Breakers stole the momentum and drew level.

Nathan Sobey drilled a pull-up three before, fittingly, Shannon Shorter (23 points, eight rebounds, five assists) iced the win.

Firstly Shorter made a lay-up with nine seconds remaining on the back of a pivotal steal from fellow import Josh Childress (17 points) and then he sunk a pair of free throws with three seconds left.

Edgar Sosa, who was easily the Breakers' best with 24 points, nailed a consolation three on the bell.

Sosa had single-handedly kept the Kiwi team in the game early before a swag of outside misses from the visitors and nine unanswered Adelaide points allowed the home side to forge ahead 25-17 at quarter-time.

Seemingly back to their pressing, harassing defensive best, the Sixers extended their advantage to 49-38 at halftime behind Childress and Mitch Creek.

The 36ers staggered offensively early in the third before Shorter, in a timely return to his early-season form, got rolling and guided Adelaide back out by 12.

But with Sosa on song, the Breakers pegged the gap back to 68-61 at three- quarter-time - and they weren't done.

NZ continued to make further inroads in the fourth, tying the game up.

The Sixers looked vulnerable but they mounted one last charge, executing impressively in the clutch and notching their third win over the ladder-leading Breakers in the space of three weeks.

The 36ers' high-octane first half was precisely the response coach Joey Wright desired after last week's disappointing loss to Cairns.

"That's exactly what we wanted," he said.

"We started off with high energy - that sets the tempo for the game.

"I was happy our guys stepped up and got it together."

The Breakers' ragged early showing had coach Paul Henare searching for answers.

"I'm wondering when we're going to start playing right from the start of the game instead of leaving it too late," he said.

"Our mindset was in the wrong place.

"They were getting fast breaks and pushing it down our throats off the deadball. That's a worrying sign."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:57
1
Bryan Williams says Sir Colin played a huge role in his own rugby career, especially when it came to how All Blacks should behave on the pitch.

'I'm absolutely chuffed about it and humbled' - All Blacks legend Bryan 'BG' Williams knighted in New Years Honours

00:28
2
The young wicketkeeper sent Gayle packing with a stunning catch in Nelson.

Glenn Phillips takes blinder to remove Chris Gayle in T20 series opener

3
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Ground staff dry the wet pitch as rain delays the start of play during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA on December 18, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Rain dents England's chances of Ashes Boxing Day Test win

00:47
4
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


01:48
5
Blake Green was recruited by the Warriors after the club’s worst ever losing streak.

'Talent can only take you so far' – Warriors' newest signing hoping for change of fortunes in 2018

03:28
d

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed over 30,000 times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

02:20
They say "gaming disorders" can severely impact mental well-being, jobs and relationships.

World Health Organisation to classify excessive gaming as mental health condition by next year

Kiwi experts have also warned of the dangers from too much time spent in front of a screen.

02:15
Joy Cowley.

Much loved children's author Joy Cowley leads New Year Honours list

Cowley is among 26 Kiwis being recognised for their contribution to arts and culture this year.

02:10
The letter has gone global and was prompted by a spate of farmer suicides in New Zealand.

Auckland man 'overwhelmed and humbled' by reaction to his heartfelt open letter of thanks to Kiwi farmers

Mr Shirtcliffe said he had no idea how far this was going to go, with the letter shared all around the world.


02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 