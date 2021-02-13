Breakers collapse in crunch time, remain at bottom of table

The Breakers concede they are struggling.

The Breakers were on the cusp of victory late in the fourth quarter against the Sydney Kings, but ultimately could not get it done. Source: Photosport

The four-time champions remain rooted to the bottom of the ladder after slumping to their fourth defeat from five games.

Their latest setback was a 84-74 loss to the Sydney Kings in Sydney, after relinquishing a five point lead in the final quarter.

"It's another tough night," Breakers coach Dan Shamir said.

"We were in the game. We were up five ... but overall as a group we're struggling with a lot of simple actions.

"I think we played in a lot of areas in control and to a certain extent also together [but] it's not enough. It's not enough to win and we're much better than that."

Offensively is where Shamir has the most concerns, after shooting just 36 per cent from the floor against the Kings.

"It's very obvious that we can and must be much better.

"[We're] not going to win a lot of games with basically 71 points. We made a three in the last second.

"But it's something that we need to solve also in our heads. We can and should play much better.

"We as a group need to be better and more consistent."

Shamir has refused to blame being based in Australia for their early struggles.

"I really like to speak openly and share my thoughts, but I don't want it to be some excuse or anything like that.

"I think it's tough. I see it in our guys and I think it's tough for them to play. We're in the hotel room all the time, but it's not an excuse.

"I miss my family too, but it's probably harder to play basketball than to coach.

"From what I see they don't have a moment of life. They're either with their teammates or alone in the hotel room so it's not easy."

Breakers forward Finn Delany says basketball is consuming their lives at the moment.

"Like Dan said we're in a hotel room or in a basketball court. We're missing balance but we just have to get to work and get better."

And Delany believes they can turnaround their fortunes and was irked when asked whether their issues are fixable.

"Of course it's fixable. We know the players that we have, what we're capable of, you know we have a lot of belief in ourselves and of course it's fixable.

"I think it's a stupid question to be honest. We have that belief, everyone has that. It's not going to be easy, we've got a lot of work to do but it's more than fixable."

The Breakers are scheduled to head to Melbourne next, but that's on hold as a result of Victoria's five-day lockdown.

"Again we're in a little bit of an unknown," Shamir said.

"We just have the next couple or three days planned. Obviously things are changing that are out of our hands so for the short time we're going to start in Sydney."