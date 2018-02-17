 

Basketball


Breakers coach defends bench players after shock last-second loss to Hawks

Paul Henare says he was playing the long game by fielding New Zealand Breakers bench players over the closing minutes of their last-gasp loss to the Illawarra Hawks.

The deep three from Mitch Norton made the scoreline 84-82 in favour of the visitors.
Henare stuck rigidly with his backup men over the fateful closing minutes of their 84-82 loss to the Illawarra Hawks in Auckland on Saturday, a result that ensured the fourth-placed Breakers (15-12) won't have home advantage in the semi-finals.

The move backfired as the home side squandered an 11-point lead with three minutes remaining.

The Hawks sealed their comeback with an extraordinary long-range three-pointer from Mitch Norton near the buzzer.

Henare says he was angry his team couldn't defend the lead and suffered a third successive loss.

However, had no regrets at leaving usual starters Edgar Sosa, DJ Newbill, Tom Abercrombie and Mika Vukona on the bench as the meltdown unfolded.

"It's a great learning experience for all those guys who were on that floor," he said.

"There may be a time in the playoffs when we need them, and then we expect them to go close out a game without going through that type of experience? Then I would have a regret for sure."

He said while it's impossible to replicate playoff intensity, the likes of Finn Delany, Shea Ili and Jordan Ngatai will have learned plenty from the experience.

Tall Blacks forward Finn Delany gained the most benefit, scoring a career-high 23 points and snaring seven rebounds.

His performance will pressure on import Rakeem Christmas, who fouled out in just over six minutes of court time.

Henare will reveal the pecking order when the Breakers complete the regular season away to the resurgent Sydney Kings (10-17) on Sunday.

