Breakers coach Dan Shamir helping out under-sevens side during off-season

Breakers coach Dan Shamir is taking on a new role, lending his expertise in taking charge of the under-seven Mairangi Bay Titans.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After an email went out from his daughter's school asking for anyone willing to coach, Shamir has been put forward and is now showing the next generation a few things about basketball.

"Somehow my wife, knowing that our season is about to be over, suggested she knows someone who may be free," Shamir joked.

Shamir isn't the only Breakers connection with the Titans, owner Matt Walsh is another to lend a hand with his daughter another on the team.

"We have two rules on our team have fun, and treat everyone in the gym with respect," Walsh said.

Shamir at least looking to forge a long-time love affair for the game among the next generation.