TODAY |

Breakers coach Dan Shamir helping out under-sevens side during off-season

Source:  1 NEWS

Breakers coach Dan Shamir is taking on a new role, lending his expertise in taking charge of the under-seven Mairangi Bay Titans.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dan Shamir is lending a hand, taking on coaching duties with the Mairangi Bay Titans. Source: 1 NEWS

After an email went out from his daughter's school asking for anyone willing to coach, Shamir has been put forward and is now showing the next generation a few things about basketball.

"Somehow my wife, knowing that our season is about to be over, suggested she knows someone who may be free," Shamir joked.

Shamir isn't the only Breakers connection with the Titans, owner Matt Walsh is another to lend a hand with his daughter another on the team.

"We have two rules on our team have fun, and treat everyone in the gym with respect," Walsh said.

Shamir at least looking to forge a long-time love affair for the game among the next generation.

"This is how it goes, you start and fall in love with it, and then you spend all your life in the game," he said.

Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Jazz star Rudy Gobert joked about coronavirus by touching microphones, days before testing positive
2
Crusaders rest five All Blacks for Sunwolves clash in Brisbane, Aussie hooker in line to debut
3
NRL boss warns of 'significant sanctions' if schoolgirl scandal allegations against Bulldogs duo prove to be true
4
Mother of Floyd Mayweather's three children found dead outside California home
5
Akira Ioane reveals he nearly swapped Blues for Hurricanes
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

OKC Thunder snatch win against Boston Celtics with late strip, bucket

LeBron James' 37 points leads Lakers past Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

Adams manhandles Knick then throws lovely assist as OKC win big in New York

Spectator gets drenched in beer after wayward pass in NBA