Breakers coach confident he can get best out of firebrand ex-NBA player Glen Rice Jr

New Zealand Breakers coach Dan Shamir is confident he can get the best out of firebrand recruit Glen Rice Jr after organising their Auckland reunion this week.

Rice, a former Washington Wizards guard and son of three-time NBA All-Star Rice Sr, will temporarily replace the injured Scotty Hopson at the Breakers and could suit up as soon as Thursday against Melbourne United.

A proven scorer, the 28-year-old averaged 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game under Shamir at Israel's Hapoel Holon last year.

But Rice, who already had a history of troublemaking in the United States, was cut for a "severe disciplinary infraction" after reportedly punching a teammate in the face in the locker room.

"Everyone who knows Glen or can Google his name would see he has had a few incidents in his career but my personal experience with him is his ability to create a winning team and to affect the team in a positive way was way more significant than anything else," Shamir said.

"I am hoping Glen will like it here, I am hoping our team is a great place for players like Glen and for me it's all about us becoming the best team we can be."

The Breakers (2-4) are seventh, but just two wins behind fourth-placed Brisbane.

Further injuries to Rob Lowe and Finn Delany haven't helped Shamir but he's confident Rice's addition will have instant impact.

"I remember very vividly we put him in the first game after we signed him and immediately everyone on the team realised what he can do for us and his effect on our team as a whole," the coach said.