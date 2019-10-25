Breakers clash with Hawks most viewed game in NBL history thanks to showdown of future NBA stars

The clash of top NBA prospects RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball made the match between New Zealand

Breakers and Illawarra Hawks the most watched game in NBL history with nearly two million views globally on Facebook.



According to figures released by the NBL the match attracted 1.9 million views, surpassing the one million views for Ball's first game for Illawarra against Brisbane on October 6.



There were an estimated five million views on highlights from the game shared on social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



League owner Larry Kestelman said the league had established itself as the second best in the world, behind the NBA.

