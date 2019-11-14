TODAY |

Breakers boss suspended two games, fined for altercation with NBL commissioner

AAP
More From
Basketball
Breakers

New Zealand Breakers chief executive Matt Walsh has copped a two-game suspension and a $5000 fine following a verbal altercation with NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger.

Walsh and Loeliger were involved in a heated exchange after the Breakers lost their latest match 103-78 to South East Melbourne Phoenix in at Melbourne Arena on Saturday.

The Kiwi club's American owner was believed to be fuming over the contentious early ejection of star import guard RJ Hampton.

Walsh tweeted "WHAT A JOKE" soon after the ejection.

A short NBL statement on Wednesday night said Walsh was found to have breached the league's code of conduct and that no further comment would be made.

Walsh has until Tuesday next week to appeal the sanction.

As it stands, he will be unable to attend this Sunday's match away to the Perth Wildcats and another road match against the Adelaide 36ers a week later.

It adds to a disappointing start to the season for the Breakers, whose 2-6 record leaves them one loss away from the bottom rung of the competition ladder.

Club owner Matt Walsh of the Breakers looks on. Source: Getty
More From
Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
Watch: Scott Robertson cops bouncer to the head as Kiwi Super Rugby coaches settle scores with backyard cricket
2
'Is that a serious question?' Rafa Nadal stunned by reporter's bizarre questions about marriage
3
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
4
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
5
'A Highlander through and through' – Aaron Mauger stoked to secure NZ's most wanted coach, Tony Brown
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Miami NBA star cops ban following medical episode suffered after eating cannabis

Illawarra Hawks dismiss rumours that likely top NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball could leave NBL early

Steven Adams gets his hair pulled fighting for rebound in OKC's win over the Warriors

RJ Hampton stands by actions that led to ejection - 'I'm not letting nobody disrespect me'