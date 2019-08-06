TODAY |

Breakers believe they are the solution, not the problem, to survival of Auckland NZ NBL sides

Dillon Boucher denies the Breakers are dominating fan interest and sponsor dollars in Auckland, which has led to the demise of the Supercity Rangers in the local NBL.

Six Auckland-based teams have had a fallout in the past, with issues before the Breakers even existed. Boucher suggested today that for any team to succeed, there needs to be strong management. 

“I believe there's enough commercial dollars out there, enough fans out there, that want to see good quality basketball," he told 1 NEWS. "I think the two can exist - no problem at all.” 

The other solution for the local NBL is for the Breakers to field a development team in the league.

It's a move that Boucher said was in the pipeline and could happen within the next two seasons.

Harbour chief executive John Hunt says the first thing that needs to happen in an NBL team, if they'd re-enter, is introducing a salary cap.


The Breakers believe that rather than being the problem for any Auckland NBL franchise, they're actually part of the solution. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
