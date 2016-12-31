 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers beaten by Sydney Kings in thriller

share

Source:

AAP

Sydney have come from behind in crunch time to beat the New Zealand Breakers 85-80 in an NBL nailbiter at Qudos Bank Arena.

Mika Vukona of the Breakers

Mika Vukona of the Breakers

Source: Photosport

Up by nine in the third quarter, the Kings fell behind by seven in the final period before fighting back to claim their 11th victory of the season to remain in fourth spot.

Guard Jason Cadee tallied 21 points and American forward Greg Whittington added 17 while Brad Newley and Josh Powell combined for 26.

Sydney won despite an uncharacteristically off night for captain Kevin Lisch, who missed 13 of 14 shots.

Two-time Olympian Kirk Penney led the Breakers with 20 points and newly-signed American import Paul Carter finished with 14 in an impressive NBL debut.

New Zealand were without star forward Tom Abercrombie, who is sidelined for a month after breaking his hand at training during the week.

Rookie forward Finn Delaney earned a call-up to the starting lineup in Abercrombie's absence, racking up 11 points and seven rebounds.

Sydney made an early statement, nailing their first six shots and sprinting to a 19-9 lead after six minutes.

But the visitors steadied after a time-out by coach Paul Henare, patiently chipping away to be down 23-20 at quarter-time.

The Breakers didn't flinch, fighting back to be down 46-42 at halftime, though they would have led if not for a horrible return from the free throw line (9-19).

Sydney got out to a nine-point lead in the third period before New Zealand responded again, seizing the momentum and clawing their way to a 63-61 three- quarter-time lead.

The Kings were down by as many as seven before making one last stand.

They took advantage of a heavy foul toll against the Breakers down the stretch to snatch a crucial win.

The Breakers' next game is against Cairns next Friday, while Sydney host Perth the following day.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


01:02
3
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

01:22
4
Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

Shot put hero Valerie Adams named Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit in New Year's Honours List

02:14
5
The tennis superstar touched down in Auckland today ahead of the ASB Classic and is already loving everything she sees.

Serena Williams immediately amazed by Kiwi hospitality: 'Everyone appreciates what we do'

02:17
Thousands of people gathered to see the double gold medallist honoured with the key to the city.

Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke all named Members of NZOM after stellar results in Rio

All four athletes competed on the world's biggest stage in 2016.

00:34
Dame Fran Wilde says she’s is honoured to become a Dame Companion of the said Order.

Unsung heroes of grassroots community work recognised in New Year's Honours list

Valerie Adams sits atop the NY's Honours list but below her star power is recognition of grassroots work in the community.

01:22
Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

Shot put hero Valerie Adams named Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit in New Year's Honours List

Adams says her New Year's Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and 'not just the muscles'.

02:16
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old left Kawhia Harbour two weeks ago, heading north.

Missing Kiwi sailor and daughter may have headed overseas - investigator

Alan Langdon has been involved in a custody battle over daughter Que for the last two years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ