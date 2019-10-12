TODAY |

Breakers assistant coach resigns six days before start of the season

The New Zealand Breakers have suffered another shock setback just six days out from their first game of the ANBL season.

Mike Fitchett has surprisingly resigned as assistant coach, telling owner Matt Walsh at Houston airport, just before departing from their NBA tour.

Walsh has told 1 NEWS, Fitchett informed him he's sold his house and is moving to Nelson.

It's understood the Kiwi coach doesn't see eye-to-eye with head coach and director of basketball Dan Shamir.

In text correspondence with 1 NEWS, Walsh says Shamir works incredibly hard and expects the same from his players and support staff.

Walsh says they've already made inquiries about a replacement for and hope to have someone in the role by early next week.

They’ll play Sydney on Friday.

Fitchett's decision comes after the departure of general manager Dillon Boucher last month while Corey Webster had a request for a release turned down.

Fitchett hasn't responded to our requests for comment.

Mike Fitchett court side. Source: Photosport
