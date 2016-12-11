Breakers announce surprise signing of Kiwi rookie forward James Hunter

 

The Breakers have dug into the New Zealand domestic stocks to announce a surprise eighth member of their roster - Southland Sharks forward James Hunter.

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets, Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, December 08, 2016. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets.

Source: Photosport

The well-travelled 25-year-old will join the Breakers on a rookie NBL contract, serving initially to provide minutes off the bench at forward or centre.

A strong season with Southland earned the 2.08m Hunter selection on a New Zealand select team's tour of China, where he impressed travelling Breakers coach Paul Henare.

"We have been on the lookout for another player to join our bigs, and our preference was always for a Kiwi to fill that role," Henare said.

"He will give us hustle and size off the bench, can score in a number of different ways and will give us commitment and presence on the boards."

Hunter spent time at four different American colleges and has played for lower-tier clubs in Europe and Australia.

The NBL was always a goal but he was nevertheless surprised when approached by the four-time champions.

Hunter brings some family star power to the Breakers, as the son of Todd Hunter, a former founder and musician of the rock band Dragon.

"For me as a kid I didn't appreciate it for what it was. But then you do some research and understand how big they were," Hunter said.

"I kind of think I am in a similar type of job, basketball in its own way is entertainment."

Hunter's signing leaves the club with three fulltime roster spots to fill, potentially all by imports.

Contracted Breakers:

Centre: Alex Pledger, Rob Loe.

Forward: Mika Vukona, Tom Abercrombie, Kirk Penney, Finn Delany, James Hunter.

Guard: Shea Ili.

