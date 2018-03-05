Breakers ANBL season over after Melbourne win nail-biting semi-final

Melbourne United have broken the New Zealand Breakers' hearts in overtime to emerge 88-86 victors in Monday's Australian NBL semi-final second leg, booking themselves in for a grand-final berth.

Playing out a 78-78 tie in regular time, both sides would've backed their chances for victory after a gruelling and closely-fought clash.

But it was Melbourne who claimed the victory, with the imperious Josh Boone netting with 0.3 seconds remaining to secure the result.