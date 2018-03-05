Breakers ANBL season over after Melbourne win nail-biting semi-final

Source:NZN
Melbourne United have broken the New Zealand Breakers' hearts in overtime to emerge 88-86 victors in Monday's Australian NBL semi-final second leg, booking themselves in for a grand-final berth.
Playing out a 78-78 tie in regular time, both sides would've backed their chances for victory after a gruelling and closely-fought clash.
But it was Melbourne who claimed the victory, with the imperious Josh Boone netting with 0.3 seconds remaining to secure the result.
They'll now go to the ANBL grand final.
