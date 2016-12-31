Breakers aim for consistency in final hit-out before NBL season: 'There's still a way to go'

 

The Breakers have shown encouraging glimpses of pre-season form, but coach Paul Henare wants to see more consistency in their final hit-out against Brisbane in Tauranga next week.

Mika Vukona of the Breakers

Mika Vukona of the Breakers

Source: Photosport

The Wednesday game against the Bullets is Henare's final chance to test his roster under game pressure before their NBL season-opener against the Cairns Taipans on October 8.

The Breakers have a patchy three-win, two-loss pre-season record to date, with their most recent effort a 101-62 loss to Melbourne United in New Plymouth.

"We need to get back on the front foot again and play with some confidence, keep the ball moving and get locked in on the defensive end," Henare said.

"If we can continue to stick to plans and systems and what we are trying to do strategically, if we can walk away from the game against Brisbane having done that, then that is a tick for us.

"I'm happy with where we are at but - as you would expect - there's still a way to go."

Henare has been pleased with the way new imports Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill have been fitting in.

Sosa scored a game high 21 points in the Breakers' earlier 88-86 win over Melbourne, while Newbill has impressed with his all-court game.

The pair were still figuring out their place in the team, Henare said, and that was a work in progress.

"As a coaching staff, we're working with them every day and keep looking for improvements.

"With another two and a half weeks under our belt before our first game, there is time for those improvements, but we like what we are seeing for sure."

The Breakers are melding a mix of senior players coming off long breaks with their younger brigade such as Finn Delany, Shea Ili and James Hunter, who were kept busy with Tall Black duties at the Asia Cup.

"In terms of overall health and match fitness, they're all at a good level," Henare said.

"It's now using the games to find a rhythm and flow, and getting back into playing competitive basketball."

