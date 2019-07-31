Breakers add Southland forward and NBA journeyman to roster, along with new coach from Israel

The Breakers have announced the three latest additions to their franchise this morning, with two new players and an Israeli coach joining the ranks.

The Breakers confirmed Dan Shamir has come on board as the team's new director of basketball - a new executive position created by the club after a review into their management structure.

Shamir joins the club having been an assistant or head coach in professional European leagues for the past 18 years and was an assistant coach with Maccabi Tel Aviv when they won back-to-back Euroleague titles.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh said he was delighted to bring Shamir on board.

"Dan brings with him experience coaching at the highest levels and knowledge of best practices for top-level basketball organisations and his experience is already being felt throughout the organisation."

Corey Webster added that Shamir is already sharing his knowledge and experience with players.

"I’ve been talking to Dan over the past couple of weeks since he’s been here - amazing basketball IQ, he’s got a great sense of humour, he’s like a Jewish Jose Mourinho and I’m looking forward to the season ahead."

The Breakers have also signed two players with international guard Scotty Hopson and Southland Sharks forward Tom Vodanovich joining.

Hopson, a six-foot-seven shooting guard, has been a journeyman since starting his professional career in 2011 and had limited time in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 as well as the Dallas Mavericks last year.

The 29-year-old was also a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder's G-League team, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Vodanovich joins the team after making his Tall Blacks debut last year.

The former Breakers development player had a strong campaign in the NZ NBL with Southland, leading Shamir to offer him a contract on his 25th birthday.