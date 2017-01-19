Boom! Zaza Pachulia stands over Westbrook after brutal collision in heated match

Source:SKY
The Thunder's 100-121 loss hurt a little bit more after Russell Westbrook was knocked down by Golden State Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia late in the first half.
Pachulia glared at Westbrook as he stood over him.
Pachulia received a flagrant 1 foul and Westbrook promised after the game there would be payback at some point.
It may explain the brain explosion later in the game by Westbrook after he seemingly walked up the court with the ball in hand instead of dribbling.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport