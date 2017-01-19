 

Basketball


Boom! Zaza Pachulia stands over Westbrook after brutal collision in heated match

The Thunder's 100-121 loss hurt a little bit more after Russell Westbrook was knocked down by Golden State Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia late in the first half.

The Warriors centre may not have initially been part of the Westbrook / Durant storyline but he left his mark on it today.
Pachulia glared at Westbrook as he stood over him.

Pachulia received a flagrant 1 foul and Westbrook promised after the game there would be payback at some point.

It may explain the brain explosion later in the game by Westbrook after he seemingly walked up the court with the ball in hand instead of dribbling.

The Thunder guard had 10 turnovers in the 100-121 loss to the Warriors, but this was by far the worst.
