TODAY |

Big things coming for Breakers after first win of season, Abercrombie says

AAP
More From
Basketball
Breakers

New Zealand Breakers captain Tom Abercrombie only sees improvement in his side following their first win of the NBL season.

The Breakers crushed the Illawarra Hawks 103-72 in Auckland on Thursday night with Abercrombie playing a leading role through 16 points and five rebounds.

After starting the season 0-2, the Breakers were in need of a victory and Abercrombie had able support from Sek Henry, who scored a game-high 21 points, while Corey Webster and Scotty Hopson both added 17.

Their efforts overshadowed the Next Stars match-up between Breakers guard RJ Hampton and Hawks star LaMelo Ball who both showed flashes without being spectacular.

"We've been saying from pre-season, this is a work in progress and we are just going to get better and better as the season goes along," Abercrombie said.

"I think we took a real big step up this week from last week, which is fantastic and showed some glimpses of what we can do and it's about showing it on a consistent basis."

Both early losses for the Breakers came against the power-packed Sydney Kings and they were able to impose themselves more effectively against a Hawks side who slumped to 1-5.

The Breakers shot the ball with a greater efficiency compared to their first two games and also brought the right defensive energy.

Breakers centre Rob Loe went to hospital to have a head injury examined with the club to possibly provide an update on Friday.

The Breakers now travel across the Tasman to play Melbourne United on Saturday, while the Hawks host the Perth Wildcats in Wollongong on Sunday.

Tom Abercrombie went past Kirk Penney as the Breakers' highest scorer. Source: Getty
More From
Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime
2
'Thank you, bro' - John Campbell ecstatic after All Black TJ Perenara invites him for a 'feed and a beer'
3
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
4
Smiling Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'was sleep talking the lineout moves' when the pair roomed together
5
Everything you need to know: All Blacks v England
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Basketball journeyman hoping NBL stint with Breakers can help him get back to NBA

LeBron James throws incredible assist that will have you rubbing your eyes

Steven Adams crowned NBA's toughest player for third-straight season

Steven Adams outmuscles NBA opponents for rebound before throwing down brutal one-hand dunk