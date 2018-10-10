Big things coming for Breakers after first win of season, Abercrombie says

New Zealand Breakers captain Tom Abercrombie only sees improvement in his side following their first win of the NBL season.



The Breakers crushed the Illawarra Hawks 103-72 in Auckland on Thursday night with Abercrombie playing a leading role through 16 points and five rebounds.



After starting the season 0-2, the Breakers were in need of a victory and Abercrombie had able support from Sek Henry, who scored a game-high 21 points, while Corey Webster and Scotty Hopson both added 17.



Their efforts overshadowed the Next Stars match-up between Breakers guard RJ Hampton and Hawks star LaMelo Ball who both showed flashes without being spectacular.



"We've been saying from pre-season, this is a work in progress and we are just going to get better and better as the season goes along," Abercrombie said.



"I think we took a real big step up this week from last week, which is fantastic and showed some glimpses of what we can do and it's about showing it on a consistent basis."



Both early losses for the Breakers came against the power-packed Sydney Kings and they were able to impose themselves more effectively against a Hawks side who slumped to 1-5.



The Breakers shot the ball with a greater efficiency compared to their first two games and also brought the right defensive energy.



Breakers centre Rob Loe went to hospital to have a head injury examined with the club to possibly provide an update on Friday.

