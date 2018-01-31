Beastly Steven Adams holds off three Washington rivals as he converts missed free-throw into two points

 

This time, even without John Wall, the Washington Wizards managed to slow down Russell Westbrook, holding him to 13 points and ending his Oklahoma City Thunder's eight-game winning streak.

Adams was in hot form, registering another double-double, in OKC's loss to Washington.
Source: SKY

Knowing they are heading into what could be a significant stretch without their own All-Star point guard, the Wizards got 25 points from Otto Porter Jr., frustrated Westbrook all evening and beat the Thunder 102-96.

Less than a week ago, Westbrook scored a season-high 46 points in a victory over Washington.

"He's a playmaker. We wanted to make sure he saw a crowd," said Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who used to coach Westbrook with OKC. "Not a lot of gaps, not a lot of openings."

Washington forward Markieff Morris gave his team a little less credit for Westbrook's woes on this night, saying: "He missed a lot of shots. A whole lot of shots."

That is certainly true.

Westbrook hit only 5 of 18 attempts and wound up with 10 assists, six rebounds and seven turnovers, then said he would "take ownership" for his team's loss.

Kiwi Steven Adams scored 16 points and 12 rebounds, his 18th double-double of the season. 

