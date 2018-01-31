Beastly Steven Adams holds off three Washington defenders as he converts missed free-throw into two points

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Commonwealth Games
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.
The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ