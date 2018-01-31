 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Beastly Steven Adams holds off three Washington defenders as he converts missed free-throw into two points

share

Source:

SKY

Adams was in hot form, registering another double-double, in OKC's loss to Washington.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:55
1
Fusitu'a says there's a mood in the Warriors camp he's felt before.

'We believe we can do something special' - David Fusitu'a bringing Mate Ma'a Tonga mindset to Warriors

00:10
2
This is where the All Blacks will meet the Wallabies on Saturday October 27 for only their second match in Japan.

Third 2018 Bledisloe Cup match confirmed for Japan

00:22
3
The Fijian winger is just as bruising for Montpellier as he was for the Crusaders.

Watch: Wrecking ball Nemani Nadolo bowls through French Top 14 defenders on way to game-winning try

4
Shaun Johnson leaves the field injured during the Warriors and Penrith Panthers' NRL match at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. , Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Warriors fans losing the faith as Kiwi NRL club struggles to recruit 2018 memberships

00:24
5
Not even the sweltering heat can stop the Chiefs from preparing for this year’s Super Rugby competition.

Video: Chiefs forward pack ignore blazing sun, rumble through gruelling scrum training at pre-season camp

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 