Beastly Steven Adams caps off career-high, perfect scoring night with game-winning rebound and layup against Timberwolves

Steven Adams had a career-high 27 points on 11-for-11 shooting from the fieldand the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-107 this afternoon to snap a three-game losing streak.

Paul George had 35 points and nine assists and Russell Westbrook added 15 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Adams said after the game he wasn't entirely happy with his performance though.

"I messed up a lot defensively," he said.

"I'll take it though."

The Thunder shot 51.9 percent from the field and outrebounded the Timberwolves 42-26. It was Oklahoma City's first victory of the season by fewer than nine points.