 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Basketball's increased dental claims linked to growing popularity of the sport

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Basketball’s increasing popularity is being linked to the spike in ACC dental claims from those playing the sport.

Basketball

ACC accepted 2817 sports-related dental claims last year, basketball was second with 601 claims, behind rugby, which had 900, while rugby league finished third with 414 claims, Stuff reports.

That compares with the same data from 2007, when rugby made up 1415 of the 3082 dental claims while basketball was third behind touch with 347.

Basketball’s player numbers has exploded in recent years while rugby is experiencing a downward trend with the 2017 New Zealand Secondary Schools Sports Council Census showing that 25, 649 students played basketball – a 27 per cent increase since 2013.

Participation levels in rugby, which had 25, 951 players, dropped six per cent over that time period.  

Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

Steven Adams' exploits in the NBA is seen as one reason for basketball's increased popularity.

Source: Getty

Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ) chief executive Iain Potter said his organisation had implemented a compulsory mouthguard policy for junior grades up to and including the under 19 level three years ago.

Potter suggested the increasing number of dental claims might be a result of more people playing unregulated social games.

"Basketball is a physical game. While in theory it's a minimal contact sport, people are jumping for the ball and there are shoulders and elbows flying around so people are [prone to] some degree of injury," he told Stuff.

Compulsory mouthguard policies were introduced in rugby in 1998, dramatically reducing the number of dental claims, John Lammas, ACC acting injury prevention portfolio manager, told Stuff.

"Since the implementation of compulsory mouthguard use in rugby, there has been a 70 per cent reduction in dental claims," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:15
2
Bantamweight women's champ Amanda Nunes left Pennington in a bloody mess after her TKO fifth round win at UFC 224.

Video: UFC stars slam Raquel Pennington's coaches for ignoring her pleas to stop fight after rival leaves her bloodied and bruised

00:21
3
John Plumtree said NZ sides are always accused of cheating when they are winning.

'We'll have to keep cheating' - Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree cheekily responds to Aussie gripes following weekend Super Rugby controversy


00:15
4
Williams scored two tries in the final as NZ thumped Australia 46-0 to win the Langford Sevens in Canada.

Watch as Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams burns Aussie defenders with sheer pace, NZ annihilate trans-Tasman rivals to claim Canada title

00:15
5
The NZ side had their biggest ever winning margin against Australia, winning the final 46-0.

Black Ferns Sevens obliterate Aussies to claim Canada title in NZ's largest ever win over trans-Tasman rivals

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

01:43
The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

Pockets 8 Ball Club faces legal action from angry locals opposing the gaming licence.


NZ businesses to suffer if Government complies with US threats to avoid Iran trade: Ambassador

Iran's ambassador to NZ said Kiwi companies could risk losing trade deals.


00:48
A world first University of Otago study has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged care – and found alarming results.

Oral health of elderly New Zealanders in aged care an urgent national clinical problem - study

Another alarming finding form the Otago University study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.

01:48
WORLD has long claimed its clothes are NZ made but it’s now emerged a small percentage aren’t.

Commerce Commission launches investigation into WORLD clothing brand's 'Made in New Zealand' labelling

The fashion label headed by Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet has been under fire with accusations they have misled consumers about the origins of their clothing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 