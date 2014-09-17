Basketball's increased dental claims linked to growing popularity of the sport

Basketball’s increasing popularity is being linked to the spike in ACC dental claims from those playing the sport.

Basketball

ACC accepted 2817 sports-related dental claims last year, basketball was second with 601 claims, behind rugby, which had 900, while rugby league finished third with 414 claims, Stuff reports.

That compares with the same data from 2007, when rugby made up 1415 of the 3082 dental claims while basketball was third behind touch with 347.

Basketball’s player numbers has exploded in recent years while rugby is experiencing a downward trend with the 2017 New Zealand Secondary Schools Sports Council Census showing that 25, 649 students played basketball – a 27 per cent increase since 2013.

Participation levels in rugby, which had 25, 951 players, dropped six per cent over that time period.

Steven Adams' exploits in the NBA is seen as one reason for basketball's increased popularity. Source: Getty

Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ) chief executive Iain Potter said his organisation had implemented a compulsory mouthguard policy for junior grades up to and including the under 19 level three years ago.

Potter suggested the increasing number of dental claims might be a result of more people playing unregulated social games.

"Basketball is a physical game. While in theory it's a minimal contact sport, people are jumping for the ball and there are shoulders and elbows flying around so people are [prone to] some degree of injury," he told Stuff.

Compulsory mouthguard policies were introduced in rugby in 1998, dramatically reducing the number of dental claims, John Lammas, ACC acting injury prevention portfolio manager, told Stuff.