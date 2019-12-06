Basketballer Glen Rice Jr sacked by Breakers after troubled import breaks bail conditions

New Zealand Breakers import Glen Rice Jr has had his contract terminated with immediate effect after breaching his bail conditions.

The Breakers announced today Rice Jr will no longer be with the team after he was picked up by police last night.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning.

"He has been bailed again to reappear in court on his original hearing date of February 10," the club said in a statement.

"The club will continue to assist Mr Rice with his personal struggles until he is freely able to return home to his family in the United States."

Rice Jr returned for the Breakers last week after missing three games due to an investigation into an altercation outside an Auckland bar last month that saw him arrested and charged with assault.

The 28-year-old last month entered a not guilty plea at the time at the Auckland District Court and was remanded on bail until February 10 with his bail conditions including not consuming alcohol, not associating with the alleged victim and a ban from visiting licenced premises except for purposes of dining or supermarkets.

While Rice Jr pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Breakers indefinitely suspended him while the NBL investigated the issue.

Basketball Australia’s Integrity Unit investigated the original incident and, taking into account the club-imposed suspension, determined no further action was necessary, allowing the 28-year-old to return last Friday.